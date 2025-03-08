The experienced football administrator believes Otto Addo is not the right head coach to revive the Black Stars

Otto Addo failed to qualify the Black Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

Ghana take on Chad and Madagascar for their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games this month

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A popular Ghanaian football figure believes the Black Stars of Ghana would be in a better state if Otto Addo were to assist a more experienced and top-level tactician.

In the world of football, the appointment of a national team coach is often a subject of intense scrutiny, especially when results fail to meet expectations. Addo, the current head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, finds himself at the center of such a debate after a series of underwhelming performances, failing to qualify Ghana for the 2025 AFCON.

Otto Addo looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Image credit: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Now, a veteran football administrator, Micky Charles, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, has publicly questioned whether Addo should remain in his position as the head coach, suggesting that the former Black Stars player might be better suited to an assistant coach role.

The controversy surrounding Addo’s tenure raises questions about the decision-making process of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the country's footballing future, and whether it is time for a change in leadership, with many leading football persons blasting Addo for Ghana's recent failure.

''I have always said that Otto Addo is not a bad coach. He is a good coach, but I do not think he is up to the level of handling a big national team like the Black Stars who have won 4 African titles in history. For me, Otto Addo should be the assistant coach of the Black Stars. He has not impressed since his appointment, and I think we should have sacked him long ago,'' Micky Charles said.

Otto Addo: Former player turned coach

Otto Addo's association with the Black Stars has been both a success and a source of concern. His first significant achievement as head coach came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, where he led Ghana to a dramatic victory over Nigeria in the playoffs. The triumph in March 2022 was widely celebrated, with Addo's tactical discipline and ability to unite the squad earning him widespread praise. Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup was a testament to his managerial abilities, particularly considering the pressure surrounding the tie against a formidable Nigerian side.

However, the World Cup itself did not live up to expectations. Ghana’s performance in Qatar was lackluster, with the team failing to advance past the group stage. Despite showing flashes of promise, the Black Stars’ inability to secure crucial points against Uruguay led to early elimination.

The result raised questions about Addo’s tactics, his ability to handle pressure at the highest level, and whether he had the experience necessary to guide a team through a global tournament. Many were left wondering if Addo had what it took to lead Ghana to greater success in the years ahead.

After the World Cup, Otto Addo made the decision to step down from his role, opting to return to his position at Borussia Dortmund in Germany. This move was understood by many as a personal decision rather than a rejection of his role with the Black Stars, but it left the team searching for a new leader.

The return of Otto Addo

In the wake of Addo’s departure from the national team, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) turned to his technical advisor Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars. Under Hughton, the team suffered disappointment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), failing to live up to expectations and exiting the tournament early without wining a single game. This poor showing led to renewed discussions about the direction of the Black Stars and the need for a new managerial approach.

In a surprising turn of events, the GFA reappointed Addo as head coach, hoping that his previous successes with the team would help turn the tide. His return was met with a mix of optimism and skepticism. While some supporters believed his familiarity with the players and the national team structure would bring stability, others questioned whether Addo was the right man for the job, especially given his limited managerial experience at the top level.

Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Despite the optimism surrounding his return, Addo’s second tenure with the Black Stars has been far from successful. The failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was a massive blow to the team and the coach. Ghana’s inability to secure a spot in the continental tournament has reignited criticism of Addo’s coaching methods and tactics. The fact that Addo's team failed to qualify for a major tournament on his watch has raised doubts about his ability to lead the Black Stars to future success.

''He has not impressed at all. Failing to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 20 years was not acceptable and the GFA should have sacked him and get us a better coach, but that did not happen.'' Micky Charles, owner and president of Techiman City added.

2026 World Cup qualification

While the GFA has reappointed Addo twice, the results under his leadership have been far from encouraging. His tenure has been marked by a series of disappointing performances, culminating in the failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

However, Ghana is in a strong position to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup, sitting second in their qualification group with 9 points after 4 games. The Black Stars take on Chad and Madagascar later this month during the international break.

Andre Ayew to return

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otto Addo would likely hand skipper of the national team, Andre Ayew, a call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Addo promised, in July 2024, to select the former Marseille winger if he finds a club.

Ayew is currently on the books of Le Havre, and has netted some important goals for the Ligue 1 side this season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh