A police officer in the United Kingdom has warmed hearts on social media after a video of her commemorating Ghana's Independence Day with Ghanaians in the UK surfaced on social media.

The officer whose identity is yet to be made known joined a group of Ghanaians based in Coventry as they marched on the streets.

UK police officer celebrates Ghana's 68th Independence anniversary. Image source: ladeyv

Ghana turns 68

Ghana marked its 68th Independence anniversary on March 6, 2025. The day was commemorated with a "small" event at the presidency instead of the usual grand parade previously held as part of measures by the current administration to cut down costs.

Many people celebrated the day their way. While some, especially schools organised Independence Day parades, others also hung out with friends and loved ones.

Ghanaians in Coventry also decided to mark the occasion by hitting the streets to sing and dance, drawing the police officer to participate.

She was captured in a video singing with the Ghanaians and dancing while holding a Ghana flag in her hand.

Watch the video below:

