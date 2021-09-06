The smart Ghanaian boy has wowed many as he shares some information about Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region

He shared how the Lake came into existence and provided other facts

Somuah Felici Otemaa wrote: "Very intelligent wow"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant young boy has impressed many as he gives detailed facts about Lake Bosomtwe in a video.

The boy whose name was not disclosed shared how the lake came into existence.

According to the young man, Lake Bosomtwe was formed in 1640 when a hunter pursuing an antelope shot and injured the antelope “Otwe”.

The antelope however continued its run until it disappeared in a small pond ahead.

Smart Ghanaian boy Narrates wows Many how Lake Bosomtwi was discovered Source: Judgement Updates

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said the hunter by name Bompe, out of shock, decided to stay beside the pond and never returned.

As a result, he named the place “Bosomtwe” which in English translates “antelope god.”

The lake has a length of 14miles, width of 10 miles and a depth of 78 meters.

He also said that, there is a mahogany tree in the water which has been there for 364 years.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh at the time of this publication has close to 4,000 views.

A few of the comments have been sighted by YEN.com.gh below;

Kaku Aka Junior commented:

This is what we called knowledge, able to tell our own story and explain relevant things about it but not able to speak someone language and do chew and pour.

Somuah Felici Otemaa wrote:

Very intelligent wow

Christina Andoh commented:

Oh really good boy back up

From Aryee Deborah:

Eiiiii this is too much ,may God be with you and give you .........

Forson Boateng commented:

Woooowwwwwww

Watch the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, information available to YEN.com.gh shows that a third year Chemical Engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has lost his life.

According to MyNewsGH.com, he drowned when the university’s Engineering College embarked on a trip to the Lake Bosomtwe on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

The deceased, who was only identified by his nickname, Lebene, was allegedly cautioned against swimming at a particular area, but he retorted by saying that he often swam in big rivers, and as such a “small lake” such as Bosomtwe could do nothing to him.

Source: Yen