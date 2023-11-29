Eight persons have died in a tragic road accident on the Sunyani-Drobo road in the Bono Region

A pregnant woman was among the fatalities in the crash, according to the Ghana National Fire Service

The two cars involved in the tragic accident collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The accident, which happened on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, involved two salon cars: a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Astra.

The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush, causing severe damage to both vehicles, according to the Ghana Fire Service.

Two of the deceased died on the way to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

The Police were also at the accident scene and conveyed the deceased to the morgue.

Ten feared dead in Ho crash

Multiple people died after a road crash at the bottom of a hill at Ho in the Volta Region.

The crash occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when a minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

A woman was killed and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

Police officer and SHS student die in road crash

A police officer and an SHS student died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle.

The road crash occurred along the Kumasi-Accra highway near Suhum on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The crash happened because the truck driver was racing with another tanker truck.

