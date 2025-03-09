Talented Nigerian actress Regina Daniels dropped a heartwarming message for all women in light of International Women's Day on March 8, 2025

She dropped beautiful pictures of her rocking an all white traditional attire, which represented her culture

Her beauty caught the attention of many social media users who complimented her looks in the comment section

Celebrated Nigerian actress Regina Daniels dropped a powerful message on social media to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, 2025.

Regina Daniels commemorates International Women's Day. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels celebrates International Women's Day

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to drop a lovely message for all women in light of International Women's Day.

The seasoned Nigerian actress dropped pictures of her rocking a white two-piece cleavage-baring suit from her clothing line, Regae. Her frontal lace wig was neatly fixed, and her makeup was flawless.

Throwing more light on the outfit she wore in the pictures, the star actress noted that it represented her culture, which is the elegance of Akwaocha.

"Wrapped in the elegance of Akwaocha where tradition meets irresistible charm 😊.""

In her message to all women, the mother of two noted that the special day is to celebrate strong women around the world.

She said that may everyone know such strong women, may all women be like them and may others raise women of such calibre.

Regina Daniels, the estranged wife of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, concluded her message by wishing all women happy International Women's Day.

“Here’s to strong women everywhere—may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy international Women’s Day!”

Reactions to Regina Daniels' message

Many people in the comment section shared their views on her lovely message commemorating International Women's Day.

Her fans wished her a happy International Women's Day, while others talked about how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Regina Daniels' Instagram post about a special day celebrating women around the world:

megrinalemani said:

"Regina and red nails are twinssssss❤️❤️."

chi_me_zie_ said:

"Beauty and brain 🔥."

tesaboatsq said:

"Regina you look radiantly beautiful ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥."

big_source_divine_blue said:

"Our own Nigeria Selena gomez 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

chef_happy001 said:

"I ran to see if I can order this but the price made me run. I will still patronize you when I have.❤️"

officialjayjaykay said:

"I must commend you Regina u tried .....kai I no go fit how u go dey see him face dey smile when u no dey happy 😩😩😩.......I no judge u ooo.....I came to give you flowers 🌺🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹."

Regina Daniels bags award

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was awarded the Nollywood Personality of the Year 2024 award, organised by renowned organisation The Sun.

In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to her supporters and explained her absence from the award ceremony.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, while some also speculated about her relationship with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

