John Dumelo: Top Ghanaian Celebrities Spotted At Actor's Late Father's Funeral
- The funeral service for John Dumelo's late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr was held on Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Notable Ghanaian celebrities like Sellasie Ibrahim, James Gardiner and Sonnie Badu were spotted arriving at the funeral service
- The late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr sadly passed away on January 3, 2025
The burial service for Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, the late father of actor and Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Accra on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
The funeral service was attended by friends and family members including John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.
In a series of videos, some notable Ghanaian celebrities like Sellasie Ibrahim, James Gardiner and Sonnie Badu were spotted arriving at The Holy Spirit Cathedral Church to commiserate with the politician and his bereaved family.
The late Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, unfortunately passed away at 75 on January 3, 2025.
Below are the videos of celebrities arriving at John Dumelo's late father's funeral:
