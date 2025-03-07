President John Mahama has visited communities in the south of the Volta Region affected by tidal wave flooding

Mahama said seeing the devastation first-hand reinforced his commitment to finding a long-term solution

The president’s visit focused on Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi where relief items were donated

The president led a team to Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi where relief items were given to the communities.

President Mahama visits victims of tidal wave flooding in Ketu South.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Mahama said seeing the devastation first-hand reinforced his commitment to finding a long-term solution.

“I will instruct the finance minister to allocate funds in the 2025 budget for Phase Two of the Berekusu Sea Defence Project.”

Mahama also said he was shocked by the shoddy work done on a resettlement housing project ongoing in one of the communities.

The resettlement is in a flood-prone area which Mahama said is unfit for long-term habitation.

The previous government pledged to construct 105 houses on higher ground to relocate affected residents, but only six have been roofed so far.

“Before we came here, we went to the resettlement project that I believe or I’ve heard is being financed by Ghana Gas. I don’t think the project was well thought through. The work is shoddy, and even the area where the resettlement is being built is a flood area.”

The tidal wave flooding is an annual occurrence. In February, the flooding intensified displacing some residents of the coastal communities.

The flooding has even prompted residents to exhume bodies from flooded grave sites.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has ruled out a state of emergency in Ketu South because of the flooding.

He told Citi News the focus should be on long-term protective measures rather than an emergency declaration.

“There are a series of things the government is going to do. All the key ministers have been there, so we are going to further discuss the other support system we need to give the people while we find a solution to solve the problem."

Donations to communities affected by tidal wave flooding

Agbodza donated 250 bags of 25kg rice, 50 boxes of oil, and 1000 bags of sachet water.

Businessman and brother to the president, Ibrahim Mahama donated GH¢100,000.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has also provided a variety of relief items to ensure that basic needs are met for the displaced residents.

Mahama assured the victims that their MP and Minister for Tourism, Abla Dzifa Gomashiewho was out of the country on a national assignment and would see to the distribution of the items.

The Volta Caucus MPs also collectively contributed another GH¢100,000 to aid in the relief efforts.

