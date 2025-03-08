Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sent a touching tribute to the women of his life on International Women's Day

The 40-year-old sent a short but sweet note to his beloved mom, partner Georgina, his two sisters and two daughters

Before joining the world to celebrate Women's Day on March 8, CR7 scored his 926th career goal against Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with footballing excellence, took a moment away from the pitch to celebrate the women who have profoundly impacted his life.

Known for his relentless pursuit of greatness, the Al-Nassr forward showcased a more sentimental side, delivering a touching message that quickly resonated with fans worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a touching message to the women in his life on International Women's Day. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X.

Ronaldo celebrates International Women's Day

On International Women’s Day, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed deep appreciation for the strength and love of those closest to him.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), he penned:

"To the incredible women in my life — Gio, my daughters, my mother and my sisters — thank you for your strength and love. You inspire me every day. Happy International Women's Day!"

The heartfelt note, directed at the most influential figures in his life, sparked admiration across social media, reminding the world that beyond the goals and records, Ronaldo remains a devoted family man.

Ronaldo honours the women who matter most to him

At the heart of his tribute was long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez, who has stood by him since their love journey began in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been with long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez for almost 10 years, despite not being legally married. Photo credit: @Cristiano/X.

Though not legally married, their bond remains unshakable, with the Spanish model embracing her role as a mother figure to his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

Over the years, their family has grown, welcoming twins Mateo and Eva via surrogacy in 2017, followed by the birth of Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, as documented by Diario AS.

Beyond his partner and children, Ronaldo also extended his gratitude to his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, whose sacrifices and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping his career.

His sisters, Elma and Katia Aveiro, also received recognition, further highlighting the close-knit family dynamic that has remained a cornerstone of his success.

What is International Women’s Day?

Marked annually, International Women’s Day serves as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of women across various fields while advocating for gender equality.

This year, the United Nations championed the theme "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."

Meanwhile, the official IWD website emphasised "Accelerate Action," reinforcing the need for continued progress, per CNBCTV.

Ronaldo breaks goal drought but Al-Nassr stumble again

Just before celebrating the occasion, the 40-year-old ended a brief goal-scoring drought, finding the net in Al-Nassr’s clash against Al Shabab.

His 18th strike of the Saudi League campaign—and 926th overall—momentarily put his side in front.

However, defensive lapses allowed the opposition to equalise, forcing a frustrating draw.

While his individual brilliance remains unquestionable, Al-Nassr’s inconsistency has left their league title ambitions hanging in the balance.

