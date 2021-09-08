A video of some Immigration recruits sobbing during their training has popped up online

The video showed the recruits wearing white T-shirts and shorts as they went through their drills

Recently, another video of a recruit trying to rappel from a cliff popped up on social media

A new video showing a training session alleged to be that of the Ghana Immigration Service has shown some of the recruits weeping uncontrollably during their drills.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the recruits were seen shedding tears over what appeared to be their challenge in completing the drills.

The recruits who were seen wearing white T-shirts and shorts were sitting on the bare ground as they went through their training.

Video of Immigration recruits crying during 'difficult' training pops up online. Source: Instagram/Calvinisworldwide

Some of the recruits were seen wiping their tears as they took instructions from their supervisors.

Others were seen walking away from the training square amid loud tears and had gloomy faces on probably because they were fatigued.

One part of the video showed one of the recruits bending down to wipe tears from her eyes as the supervisor screamed out some instructions to be followed.

"You are building your arms and your thighs, do you understand? Have I made myself clear?", one of the trainee officers was heard saying.

The video has since started going viral online with many social media users sharing their opinion over it.

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a trending video that has popped up online has shown a security person undergoing training and has erupted uncontrollable laughter and left many in stitches.

In the video, the security personnel who appeared to be wearing an attire resembling that of the Immigration Service was descending a cliff.

During his descent, he appeared to have been hit by fright probably because he was scared of heights.

The video showed him being motivated by two men who appeared to be instructors, alongside some other personnel from the security service.

While he attempted to move, he suddenly froze and started asking to discontinue the exercise because he was finding it difficult.

