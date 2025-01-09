Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, rocked a three-piece suit at her father's inauguration dinner

She flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup but accessorised her look by wearing rings, a mini black bag and also held her iPhone Pro Max

Many people in the comments section spoke about how beautiful Farida Mahama looked at the inauguration dinner as they complimented her beauty

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, dazzled in a three-piece suit at the presidential inauguration dinner.

John Mahama's daughter Farida dazzles in a three-piece suit at the presidential inauguration dinner. Image Credit: @fari_maha8 and @ghbrain

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama's outfit wows netizens

Farida Mahama turned many heads online with her beauty when she took to her Instagram stories to share videos and photos of her outfit at her father's inauguration dinner on January 9, 2025.

She dazzled in a three-piece suit, styled in embroidered flowers, butterflies and other creatures. She wore a black inner that was styled with sparkling black elements that made the outfit stand out.

The only daughter of the newly sworn-in president flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup to the event.

Farida paired the top with silky black trousers that accentuated her fine figure. She wore flat shoes to complete her look.

In terms of accessories, she carried a black mini bag, wore rings and flaunted her iPhone Pro Max smartphone.

She also posted a photo on her TikTok page, which garnered massive love from her fans on the entertainment platform.

Reactions to Farida Mahama's outfit

Many people in the comments section could not stop admiring how beautiful Farida Mahama looked at the inauguration dinner.

Many people spoke about Mrs Mahama checking in on her kids. They noticed how Farida waved back at her to assure her that she and her brothers were fine.

Others also mentioned Ghanaian social commentator and influencer Twene Jonas, who has constantly and publicly expressed his affection for Farida in his TikTok videos.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Farida's outfit at her father's inauguration dinner:

nayimahbae said:

"Aww look at how My First Lady is starring at her children 😫❤️❤️."

9c💞 said:

"The way Laudina was checking up on their children 🥰."

KwekuGRA said:

"I now understand why Twene Jonas is seriously in love😂."

user5995331484132 said:

"Beautiful that's a fact🥰."

tetteymercy54 said:

"the president daughter 🥰🥰."

Regina Daniels recounts her trip to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, attended President Mahama's inauguration at Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

Regina Daniels shared a video on her Instagram page as she highlighted the various Heads of State, and prominent dignitaries she met and how her fans mobbed her and her husband at the ceremony.

Nigerians thanked Ghanaians for showing the actress and her businessman husband so much love on their trip to Ghana, while others spoke about how beautiful she looked for the grand occasion.

