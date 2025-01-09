Appiah Stadium was one of several guests invited to John Dramani Mahama's celebration dinner

The political commentator got his turn to exchange pleasantries with the newly sworn-in president

His style of greeting the president, whom he calls his father, has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian political commentator and online sensation Appiah Stadium was overjoyed at John Dramani Mahama's recent dinner with his supporters after becoming Ghana's sixth president in the fourth republic.

The dinner comes after the president's high-flying swearing-in ceremony, which attracted over 20 heads of state across the continent.

Appiah Stadium excites many with his unusual greeting after meeting Ghana's new president, John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: AppiahStadium, TinaBabyBlog, JohnMahama

Source: TikTok

At the dinner, the president gave a warm welcome speech and expressed his gratitude towards the members present for supporting his presidential ambition in the 2024 election.

As the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama won the election with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

The president has acknowledged that the unprecedented win was made possible by the concerted efforts of supporters across Ghana's 16 regions.

According to Appiah Stadium, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in the National Democratic Congress' gains in the Ashanti Region, Mahama's win was divinely orchestrated.

The political commentator couldn't hide his joy as he moved upstage to greet Mahama, whom he calls his father, at the ceremony.

In a video sighted by the controversial political activist for the National Democratic Congress held up Mahama's hand and kissed the back of his palm.

The gesture came after the president laid Appiah Stadium's head on his shoulders and gave him a gentle knock.

Ghanaians react to Appiah Stadium's greeting

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Appiah Stadium's recent stint with Mahama at the president's recent dinner.

Uncle Pluwn said:

"If you are looking for Never Give Up and I Got Your Back is Appiah Stadium."

Kaariba Chrispin wrote:

"Please, is the man beside her the husband? If yes, will he be taking a salary as the second gentleman of the country?"

ABDUL A² remarked:

"I will not be surprised if APPIAH Stadium becomes finance minister."

KOFFI BLACK noted:

"Appiah Stadium n his Friend JM. the Love is Deep. I wish i was Appiah stadium' s friend now ooo..'If you are a friend to the president's friend...then you are also a friend to the president. ❤❤"

AMBRUSE DERRY🇬🇭🇹🇷🇦🇪🇺🇸 shared:

"So this guy willn’t let Mahama rest kakra."

Mcboloyeung added:

"Nothing will destroy this beautiful bond.Appiah stadium to the whole Ewiase."

Appiah Stadium gets a new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium had been gifted a new vehicle after the National Democratic Congress' decisive win during the 2024 election.

According to Appiah Stadium, multi-millionaire Ibrahim Mahama donated the plush vehicle to him in appreciation for his staunch support and efforts to ensure the NDC returned to power.

He profusely thanked the businessman and brother of the president for recognising his efforts and rewarding him with the car.

Source: YEN.com.gh