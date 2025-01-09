Black Stars forward Bernard Tekpetey has made donations to an orphanage in Kasoa, the central region of Ghana

The FC Ludogorets forward came to the aid of the Royal Seed Orphanage as part of giving back to the society

Tekpetey is expected to return to Bulgaria to continue his recovery ahead of the return of the league in 2025

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey has donated to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Kasoa following his return to the country for the holidays.

The FC Ludogorets Razgrad striker, through his foundation, the Bernard Tekpetey Foundation, and the support of a group of French entrepreneurs, made the donation during the New Year celebrations.

The Bulgaria-based striker, known for his generous acts of giving back to society, ensured the orphans at the Royal Seed Home were not left out of the festive activities.

Bernard Tekpetey donates to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Kasoa. Photo: Massimo Insabato Twitter/ @TekpeteyBerard.

In a video shared on social media, the Ghana international and the French entrepreneurs visited the home to deliver the items.

"Together, we can make a difference! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us in supporting this event at the Royal Seed Orphanage Home. Your generosity brings hope and change to those who need it most. Thank you," wrote the BT Foundation, thanking those who supported the course.

The support came in the form of food items, water and toiletries, as well as cash donations.

The day was also filled with several activities, including engaging the children in sporting activities and cultural dancing.

"It's the festive season, and the year has ended. Me coming here is a plus. It is a New Year, and we want to celebrate the day with them. Also, you can see the items—food, clothes, and a lot of items. We just want to bless them so they can feel hope and know there is someone who is thinking about them," said Tekpetey.

Tekpetey opens up on Ghana neglect

Bernard Tekpetey has enjoyed success with his club Ludogorets in Bulgaria, winning multiple titles and playing a pivotal role in the team.

However, he has continuously been shunned by handlers of the senior national team, a situation that has left the striker frustrated.

“Sometimes it hurts because, as a player, you know you are playing your best at the highest level,” Tekpetey said in a recent interview with Asempa FM.

"Sometimes you are tempted to compare the players called to the national team to yourself. However, I feel it is the decision of the coach to call players who he thinks will suit his plan," he added.

The former Schalke O4 striker is currently recovering from an injury that has kept him out for several months as he makes a return to competitive football.

Kudus donates to orphanages in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus donated to orphanages in Accra on New Year's Day.

The Ghana international donated several items to the Teshie Orphanage and the Rahman Home of Humanity in the capital.

The West Ham United star is known for his philanthropic work, as he gives back to the community during festive moments.

