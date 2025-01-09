Farida Mahama, the last child of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, melted many hearts when she displayed her goofy side

In a viral video, Farida's sister-in-law Asama, Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang, and another lady were taking photos when Farida jumped in front of them

Many people spoke about how much they admired seeing the happy and playful side of Farida, as they laughed in the comment section

Farida Mahama, the only daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, showed her goofy side at her father's and vice-president Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inauguration dinner party.

Farida Mahama photobombed Asma and Jasmine Djang's photo. Image Credit: @ghhyper and @fari_maha8

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama at the inauguration dinner

A video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper showed an exciting moment Farida shared with her family.

The blogger was taking a video of Farida's sister-in-law, Asma Mahama. Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang and another beautiful lady who stood in between them when Farida photobombed their video

Farida, dressed in a black three-piece suit, jumped in front of them, made the peace sign with both hands, smiled, and whipped her hair in the air.

Asma, Jasmine and the other lady could not hold back their laughter as they watched in awe as Farida displayed her goofy side.

Reactions to Farida Mahama's video

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for how jovial and happy Farida was in the video.

They hinted that she was a happy and friendly person, while others hinted that protocols since she was a president's daughter, were hindering her from showing more of that side of her.

Others also highlighted how beautiful she looked in her three-piece suit, hair and no makeup look at the event.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video featuring Farida:

leonkraku said:

"U can see Farida is different. She wants to be normal like any other young person. But protocols is not letting her."

portiaadosinaba said:

"Just say daughter-in-laws of Mahama 😂. That’s supposed to be the caption."

themami_aj said:

"Farida is like hiiiii am here too lol 😆."

steph.yosei said:

"Aww Farida is a happy girl 😍."

xo_rse said:

"Farida is soo jovial 😍."

dorinda.poku said:

"Imagine as a girl mum your daughter brings home the son of a whole president of a country 🥰🥰.. How proud i will be 🤩🤩."

Farida Mahama flaunts a GH₵22k DG bag

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, flaunted her luxury bag and royal Kente at her father's inauguration.

In photos she shared on her Instagram page, Farida rocked a figure-hugging kente dress, a frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail, neatly done makeup, gold shoes and a gold Dolce Gabbana bag worth GH₵21,979.10.

In the comment section, many Ghanaians talked about how beautiful the president's daughter looked at the presidential inauguration.

Source: YEN.com.gh