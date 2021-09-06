A video of a security personnel undergoing some training has left many Ghanaians laughing

In the video, the trainee security personnel was being asked by his supervisors to rappel downwards

The trainee was however struggling with the exercise which caused others to laugh out loud

A trending video which has popped up online showing a security personnel undergoing training has erupted uncontrollable laughter and left many in stitches.

In the video, the security personnel who appeared to be wearing attire resembling that of the Immigration Service was descending a cliff.

During his descent, he appeared to have been hit by fright probably because he was scared of heights.

Video of 'fearo' security personnel going through rappel training cracks ribs online, Source: Instagram/Fillaboyzdotcom

The video showed him being motivated by two men who appeared to be instructors alongside some other personnel from the security service.

While he attempted to move, he suddenly froze and started asking to discontinue the exercise because he was finding it difficult.

His instructors were however not having none of that as they pushed the security personnel to have faith in himself and descend the cliff.

It took some talking before the young man finally decided to continue the exercise even though he was trembling from fear.

