A video of a young Ghanaian lady sharing her frustration as an unmarried woman has gone viral

She explained in the video she was ready to get married, adding that she had no particular preference when choosing a lover

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman on the setback about her love life

A Ghanaian woman has stirred reactions on social media after announcing that she is single and ready to mingle.

In a video on TikTok, the young woman who looked sad explained that she was not picky when choosing a lover.

Ghanaian lady expresses readiness to marry and announces that she is single.

The lady added she was not married and alerted potential suitors of her desire to settle down.

"I am not selective when it comes to men. If I like a man, I like him regardless of his attributes. And so, men, please, some of us are not married. We are struggling to find a husband. And so we like you regardless of who you are."

"If you are unmarried and ready for marriage, I am available. I am single. I like you regardless of who you are. I will not say I want a rich man," she said with all seriousness.

The touching video, which highlights the stress some women experience in their quest to find a partner, has received over 10,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's marriage concern

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their opinions on the lady's desire for a lover.

Kofi badwenba indicated:

"After age catch u u want play smart."

William Kwame Darko wrote:

"The comments all dey funny me... Boys nyɛ oo. Ɔsi age catch you so you dey do promotion. Please all her to express her feelings emotions."

KOJO Waddle added:

"I am Single oooo but no money. Who go love me."

user7827992667275 added:

"Oh sister,, hmm your words touch my heart,God will make it okk..if you dnt mine let meet whsp 4 chart okk."

fosuohene added:

"Good afternoon madam I like you too much"

us Hassan Yaw Appiah added:

"God bless you for saying even This, true this video may Almighty God bless you Man."

Antonio Rudiger added:

"U will get a good one thanks for ur words."

user4611514776149 added:

"Hello good evening my dear friend i don't have any one in my life i like u."

Di Asa winner laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, got emotional as she opened up about being single.

The Di Asa season 3 winner was seen complaining to a friend that men were not professing love to her.

The plus-size dance queen said she offers a lot in a relationship, just like other women, and expressed surprise as to why men are not professing love to her.

PM is the second former Di Asa reality show participant to lament being single after Dee Baby shared the same concern months ago.

