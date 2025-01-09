A video of a Ghanaian lady crying over the historic defeat of the New Patriotic Party has surfaced on social media

In the trending video, the lady known as Akosua Odurah expressed sadness over Akufo-Addo handing over power to the NDC's Mahama

Her video sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as they thronged the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express sorrow over Akufo-Addo's end of tenure as president of Ghana.

Former president Akufo-Addo handed over power to the current president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama following his party's defeat in the 2024 presidential elections.

A Ghanaian lady weeps over Akufo-Addo leaving office as the president of Ghana. Photo credit: @akosuaodurah/TikTok.

Mr Mahama was sworn in on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in a colourful ceremony held at the Black Star Square, also known as the Independence Square, in Accra.

Reacting to this, the lady, Akosua Odurah, was seen in a trending TikTok video weeping as her favourite Ghanaian president leaves office.

Akosua Odurah, who is a sympathiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), cried inconsolably, stirring the emotions of many on social media.

"Still, it is possible," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Netizens react to Akosua Odurah's video

Akosua Odurah's video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing varied opinions.

While many sympathised with her many also saw an opportunity to mock and compound her woes.

As of the time of drafting this report, Akosua Odurah's video had racked up over 16.4k likes and more than 2.7k comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@user959219551396 said:

"Awwww! My heart is broken ooo I can't hold My tears Sis let us control our self we will all suffer in this country."

@Megida also said:

"By God's grace we are not part of that of suffering."

@DEMOCRAT_GH_TV commented:

"Next time your leaders will respect Ghanaians. Ghanaians; don't bring e levy. government; e levy cake is ready to enjoy. Have you seen where power lies?"

@NANA K GYASI FAUSBERT also commented:

"First time seeing Ghanaian regretting after Mo nya huu hwee, I need TnT before voting foɔ where are u, we will suffer together."

@obaapa Christy 85 wrote:

"Sister four years is just around the corner let Pray for long life and protection from the almighty God."

@user785083452561 also wrote:

"Please please my dear sister put yourself together ok even me I couldn't eat for the past 3 days but the lie still goes on. four years is just around the corner."

Ghanaian woman thanks Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that, a Ghanaian woman expressed gratitude to former president Akufo-Addo for introducing many pro-poor policies.

The woman singled out the Free Senior High School policy for praise, claiming that two of her children benefited from it.

She consequently showed a crate of eggs she intended to present to the former president as a gift for his excellent stewardship.

