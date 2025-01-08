Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped up her fashion at the 2025 Presidential inauguration ceremony

Jackie Appiah wore a breathtaking kente gown and an expensive designer bag to the historic event

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's flawless look and heavy makeup on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been named the best-dressed female celebrity at the 2025 presidential inauguration ceremony on January 7, 2025.

One of YEN.com.gh's style icons of 2024 wore a custom-made three-quarter-sleeved dress by Yartel Ghana to the high-profile event at the Black Star Square.

Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish kente gown to the 2025 Presidential inauguration. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah's mermaid-inspired gown was designed with three colourful fabrics that blended perfectly together.

Award-winning Ghanaian designer Ezekiel Yartel added a touch of side ruffles and exceptional beading artwork to make her glow as she modelled in the kente gown.

Jackie Appiah wore a frontal lace wig and heavy makeup as she posed with her expensive designer bag.

She accessorised her look with stud earrings, an expensive wristwatch and a luxurious designer bracelet.

Jackie Appiah rocks a red kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant kente gown to President Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Yandysmith stated:

"My Girl!!! You better do that!!!😍😍."

abcocoo_ stated:

"Queen mother❤️❤️."

Spiceofficial stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

frank_njoba stated:

"Can your Boss ever? My Beautiful Boss ❤️🔥."

globaladusafowah stated:

"3f3 paaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Big J."

vanessa_gyimah stated:

"Gorgeous 😍🔥🔥."

securenation_ stated:

"Combination is a calculation ❤️ 🥰 a love it."

natalia_dankwa stated:

"Can your sister???????? Show them my star girl."

stannze stated:

"So beautiful 😍😍😍."

quincyblaq_gh stated:

"Evergreen 🤩🤩."

kobirana stated:

"Correct colour blend 🔥❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah flies to France for massage

Ghanaian brand influencer Jackie Appiah caused a stir as she spent thousand of Ghana cedis on flight tickets to visit Paris for a spa treatment.

The mother-of-one is the first Ghanaian celebrity to post a video of herself at the luxury Dior Spa on Instagram.

She looked classy in customised Christian Dior ensembles and accessories during her massage and facials.

Watch the video below:

Meet President John Mahama's talented fashion designer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the talented fashion designer who made President John Dramani Mahama's iconic white outfit for his inauguration ceremony.

Mathew Agambire, the chief executive officer of Bondaana luxury clothing brand has become a global brand after his latest creation went viral on social media.

Many fashion influencers across Africa have commented have praised President John Dramani Mahama and the fashion designer for using Adinkra symbols to design his outfit.

