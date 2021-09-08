Farida Nurain Meriga: 18-year-old Ghanaian SHS 2 Student goes Missing

An 18-year-old student of Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School (GLISS) has been reported missing

The young lady whose name is Farida Nurain Meriga was last seen on September 1 after she left school

She was being expected to arrive at Lashibi but has since not been heard from

Farida Nurain Meriga, an 18-year-old Ghanaian student of the Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School located in Accra, has been reported missing.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Nurain Meriga, who is the father of the young lady confirmed the news whilst indicating that his daughter has not been heard from since September 1, 2021, which is exactly a week ago.

Farida had left school for the house on the said date but every attempt made by the family to locate her since then has not been successful in any way.

18-year-old Ghanaian SHS 2 Student goes Missing Credit: Nurain Meriga

Source: UGC

The 18-year-old lady is studying General Arts at the Ghana Lebanon Islamic Secondary School and is in her sophomore year.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Farida was also expected to arrive at Lashibi in Accra on the said date.

"Please reach us on 0244079903 with information regarding her whereabouts. God bless you as you share this," the family indicated.

Missing boy found after 18 years

In another story, Samuel Nii Quaye, a boy who disappeared when he was only two years old has finally been found by his real family at 20 years old.

Atinkaonline.com confirms the boy was found after the traditional media, Atinka FM, hosted Samuel who recounted his story and mentioned all he has been through since childhood.

According to the young man, he had been living with a fetish priest throughout his life and only realized they were not actually related after the man's wife was deceased.

Over 30 children found after going missing

In other news, over 30 Ghanaian children who have been missing from as far back as 2007 still remain ununited with their families as many of them were too young to describe where they had come from.

According to a documentary that was put together by award-winning journalist, Regina Asamoah in the Ashaiman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, the kids have been kept together ever since.

Source: Yen