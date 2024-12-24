Two Asian ladies, Adwoa Serwa and Afia Pokua, discussed in Twi how Kwame broke Afia's heart, prompting her to share a Ghanaian proverb

The proverb Afia Pokua shared emphasised men's unreliability, linking it to Kwame's infidelity, and Adwoa Serwa consoled her

Several social media users who watched the short footage commended them for speaking Twi and consoled the heartbroken lady

Two Asian ladies were videoed chatting in Twi about one person’s heartbreak caused by a Ghanaian man called Kwame.

In the short video, the two, who gave their names as Adwoa Serwa and Afia Pokua in the short video shared a Ghanaian proverb as a summary of what Kwame had done to Afia Pokua.

Asian lady in Ghana tells her friend about her broken heart by a Ghanaian man. Photo credit: @AmeyawDebrah

In the video on X, Afia Pokua, dressed in a black top and white skirt, told Adwoa Serwa in Twi that a man cannot be trusted.

“Adwoa Serwa, a man is not like a pillow.”

The adage says, “A man is not like a pillow on which one can rest one's head for comfort and security.”

When Adwoa Serwa asked Afia Pokua why the adage, the white lady responded in Twi and said:

“Kwame has cheated on me.”

Afia Pokua consoled her friend and said:

“Oh Ghana boys!”

This possibly means it is the habit of Ghanaian boys to cheat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console heartbroken Asian lady

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media by Ameyaw Debrah. Read them below:

@ahuma_ocan79739 said:

“After they've taken over cocoa, now they're taking over our language too.”

@obrempong_11126 wrote:

“Kwame fo) de3 aaa.”

@elikpli_m1998 said:

“Looking at how flat the back it, it was easy for Kwame to pass her back 😂😂.”

@ksiagyei wrote:

“w'afa w'anim 😄😂😂😂.”

@AsareJW said:

“I don’t even know what to say! 🤣🤣.”

@Danquakkk wrote:

“Please it is the whole Ghana boys and not only Kwame.”

@ChancesPeak97 said:

“Saturday man got move Bobby digital on the China man 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹.”

@PrinceArhi85833 wrote:

“Oh Kwame, why didn't she mention the boys in Twi? It looks like the twi language is not difficult to learn.”

Obroni man speaks impeccable Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a white man was videoed speaking fluent Twi at the Melcom branch at Spintex.

The man, identified as Tauriq, warmed many hearts as he spoke to a Ghanaian lady in Twi.

Netizens applauded Tauriq for his fluency in Twi.

