A video of Prophet Azuka reacting to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP's defeat in the election has gone viral

This comes after he disclosed that the leadership of the NPP failed to heed his advice on how to win the election

Social media users who took to the comments shared varying opinions on the attempted explanation by Azuka

Popular spiritual leader Prophet Azuka is receiving a lot of flak on social media over the outcome of the 2024 general election, where John Mahama was elected as the next president.

This development comes against the backdrop of an earlier prophecy from the preacher about who would lead Ghana next.

Prophet Azuka prophesied that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was contesting on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party, would win the 2024 general election.

Prophet Azuka explains why his prophecy about Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP winning the 2024 elections fell flat. Photo credit: @Maame Grace/YouTube, @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah/Facebook

After Dr Bawumia conceded defeat to President John Mahama, Prophet Azuka has now offered an explanation of why the ruling party lost.

Taking to TikTok, Prophet Azuka, during a live video, remarked that the NPP leadership failed to adhere to a direction he gave prior to the election, hence the defeat.

"I tried my best, but the direction I asked to be done was not done by the leadership of the NPP."

He also lashed out at a netizen @Abena Sikapa who referred to him as 419, an expression that suggests that the man of God is a trickster.

"The one who referred to me as 419, I have gone past those things; you are a fool. Think about yourself. I am still a champion man."

The prophet concluded by appealing to his followers not to lose hope in him over his failed prophecy.

"If you love me, do not let this change you because when Jesus was on earth, he could not do everything.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 views and nine comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians slam Prophet Azuka

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video chided Prophet Azuka for his failed prophecy.

@lovelyozzie7566 commented:

"Eii you people are running away."

@KafuiKomlaAdjale-m8o stated:

"Masa he is not man of God..azaaa konaaa...He doesn't know what to say..He is not a pastor."

@lovelyozzie7566 replied:

"Rev Owusu Bempa is the real man of God."

