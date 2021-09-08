Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has provided accommodation to Rita Awuni and her 10-month-old baby

The 17-year-old mother was struggling with homelessness, as she slept at the Art Centre with her son

The kind deed follows a report by YEN.com.gh about Rita Awuni's predicament

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has provided accommodation for Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old mother struggling with homelessness.

This generous gesture follows a YEN.com.gh report about the orphaned teenage mother who used to sleep with her son at the Art Centre and sold pure water after school to cater for herself and her 10-month-old son.

Dr Bawumia donated some food items and provided accommodation to the deprived teenage mother.

Providing Rita with an apartment

Rita Awuni, who returned to school after giving birth to her son, is to choose an apartment of her choice which is closer to her school.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, Special Aide to the Vice President, Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama, said after watching the programme, the vice-president was touched by Rita Awuni's plight, thus, directed the Department of Social Welfare to put in place measures to ensure the safety of the young mother and her son.

According to Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama, the vice-president commended Awuni's determination in fighting to further her education despite her predicament.

''The vice-president believes that as a country, the system must work and they should cater for some of these particular things when they do crop up. But hadn’t heard the story, he quickly directed that I get in touch with the Department of Social Welfare to see what they could do to support the young lady.

''He has directed that we get her a nice apartment at the location of her choice and also closer to her school, where the young lady and the child could lay their heads and also provide her with some foodstuff and provision,'' Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama said.

The Special Aide to the vice-president revealed that Dr Bawumia further reached out to Awuni's family.

''The vice-president did not even stop there, he tried to reach out to the family of the young lady back in the North. We found her grandmother, referred to as, Mummy Soldier, to explain circumstances under which this young lady got herself into this particular situation,'' said Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama on the Breakfast Show.

Teenage mom expresses gratitude

Rita Awuni who was on the #GTVBreakfast expressed gratitude to the Vice President.

''God bless him, I am very happy, all my suffering has come to an end, I can now give my baby a good bath, and put him to sleep in a comfortable bed,'' she said.

Watch the interview below:

Bawumia provides 82-year-old healed leper with 2-bedroom house

The Vice President recently provided 82-year-old Daari Pogo, who was abandoned in a muddy thatch by her family, with a 2-bedroom house.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of the vice-president of Ghana, the old lady could not keep her emotions together as photos of her have shown.

Although she was cured of leprosy, Daari Pogo had been abandoned by her family at Gurungu Motori in the Wa West district.

