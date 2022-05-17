Police have reportedly picked up FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor again and caged him for a road traffic offence

The Convener of the social change group that has been pushing for radical changes in Ghana took to Facebook to announce that he has been charged with careless driving

Many on social media have since descended on the Nana Akufo-Addo government and the police for frustrating Mr Barker-Vormawor's life

Lead Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested again by police over an alleged road traffic offence, he has revealed.

Barker-Vormawor arrested said he has been arrested three times in Ghana due to his social change activism. Source: Facebook/@Barkervogues.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Barker-Vormawor revealed that he was being held at the East Legon Police cells after he was arraigned before the Madina District Court.

According to him, police have charged him with “careless and inconsiderate driving.”

Barker-Vormawor was arrested Saturday February 12, 2022, shortly after he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport from the United Kingdom.

He was arrested for allegedly posting on social media that he would stage a coup if the E-Levy was passed.

After spending about a month on police remand, he was released on a bail of GH¢2 million bail with two sureties and charged with treason felony.

His recent arrest by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has been described as unfair.

Hundreds of Ghanaians have taken to the comment section to bash the police and government for obstructing the rights of Mr Barker-Vormawor. Many believe the government was using the police to frustrate Mr Barker-Vormawor’s social change activism.

@Jane Morris commented, "Akufo-Addo is a tyrant and a goddamn thief. He is a criminal that should be in jail not this brother! Ghanaians should rise against this oppressor n assa.ssinate him. Take him out ! He ain't no human, he's a goddamn blood sucker... cancel Christmas on his [a**] like they did in Guinea to the oldLol cos of the 4 June demo

@Kwa Si commented: "That y they are doing all this man president!"

@Munaf Wakilu Adams commended the social change activist and said: "Keep your undying voice aloud and active, we will together redeem this country every legitimate means possible. Ghana is ours and not for corrupt few."

