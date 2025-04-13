Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice including a stunning volley as Al-Nassr came from behind

It was the veteran's 32nd goal in 35 appearances in all competitions this season

Despite the comeback win, Al-Nassr remain eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with seven games remaining

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning volley to inspire Al-Nassr to a comeback win over Al-Riyadh.

Ronaldo's side claimed a 2-1 home win on Saturday night to close the gap on second-placed Al-Hilal to a point in the Saudi Pro League.

But Al-Nassr had to do it the hard away after Faiz Selemani's rebound gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice including a stunning volley as Al-Nassr came from behind

Source: Getty Images

But being Al Nassr's leader and talisman, it was almost inevitable that the now-40-year-old would take on the challenge of getting his side back into the game.

Ronaldo scores stunning volley

Ronaldo levelled the match with a close-range after Sadio Mane's low cross into the box in the 56th minute.

The 40-year-old then struck a superb thumping volley from the edge of the box and into the top corner eight minutes later.

Al-Awwal Park erupted and Ronaldo ran towards the corner to perform his iconic Siu celebration.

It was the Portuguese forward's 32nd goal of the season for Al-Nassr in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Al-Riyadh were reduced to 10-men in the fourth minute of injury-time when Ahmad Asiri caught Jhon Duran with a late tackle and was shown a straight red.

A 2-1 victory for Al Nassr puts them just one point behind second-place Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League with seven matches of the season remaining.

But with an eight-point deficit on league leaders Al-Ittihad, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will be able to add another league title to his collection this term.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh