Cristiano Ronaldo nets ‘Puskas contender’ to stage Al Nassr's comeback win to keep title hopes alive
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo nets 'Puskas contender' to stage Al Nassr's comeback win to keep title hopes alive

by  Isaac Darko 2 min read
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice including a stunning volley as Al-Nassr came from behind
  • It was the veteran's 32nd goal in 35 appearances in all competitions this season
  • Despite the comeback win, Al-Nassr remain eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with seven games remaining

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning volley to inspire Al-Nassr to a comeback win over Al-Riyadh.

Ronaldo's side claimed a 2-1 home win on Saturday night to close the gap on second-placed Al-Hilal to a point in the Saudi Pro League.

But Al-Nassr had to do it the hard away after Faiz Selemani's rebound gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets ‘Puskas contender’ to stage Al Nassr's comeback win to keep title hopes alive
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice including a stunning volley as Al-Nassr came from behind
Source: Getty Images

But being Al Nassr's leader and talisman, it was almost inevitable that the now-40-year-old would take on the challenge of getting his side back into the game.

Ronaldo scores stunning volley

Ronaldo levelled the match with a close-range after Sadio Mane's low cross into the box in the 56th minute.

The 40-year-old then struck a superb thumping volley from the edge of the box and into the top corner eight minutes later.

Al-Awwal Park erupted and Ronaldo ran towards the corner to perform his iconic Siu celebration.

It was the Portuguese forward's 32nd goal of the season for Al-Nassr in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Al-Riyadh were reduced to 10-men in the fourth minute of injury-time when Ahmad Asiri caught Jhon Duran with a late tackle and was shown a straight red.

A 2-1 victory for Al Nassr puts them just one point behind second-place Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League with seven matches of the season remaining.

But with an eight-point deficit on league leaders Al-Ittihad, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will be able to add another league title to his collection this term.

