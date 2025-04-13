Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford is overshadowed by a worrying Thomas Partey injury in the 69th minute

Many Arsenal fans criticize manager Mikel Arteta for starting Partey in a low-stakes Premier League fixture

With a 3-0 first-leg lead over Real Madrid, Arsenal face a tense second leg, but Partey’s fitness remains a major concern

Arsenal's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League have been overshadowed by Thomas Partey's latest injury and a growing backlash against manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Brentford in a tense Premier League encounter on Saturday, April 12, but the performance was marred by the injury to key midfielder Thomas Partey who was phenomenal against Real Madrid last Tuesday.

With a crucial second-leg quarter-final against Los Blancos looming on April 16, many fans are blaming Arteta for failing to rest the Ghanaian international, putting his participation in the bigger game at risk.

Partey’s Injury and the Fallout

Thomas Partey had been instrumental in Arsenal’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford, scoring the opening goal in the 61st minute. However, just eight minutes later, he was forced off the pitch after picking up a knock.

In a match that lacked major stakes for Arsenal in terms of the Premier League title race—especially considering their comfortable position in the Champions League—Partey’s injury has become a point of contention.

Despite the game against Brentford being a less critical fixture, Arteta opted to field his best available lineup, including Partey, in hopes of securing all three points.

While Partey’s performance prior to his substitution was solid, many Arsenal fans have pointed to this decision as a strategic misstep.

Fans Blast Arteta for Playing Partey

The response on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), has been harsh.

Fans are expressing frustration and disappointment over Arteta’s decision to start Partey, with some accusing the manager of failing to manage the squad’s workload properly.

One fan posted:

''Arteta sometimes acts like a possessed man. Why was Partey kept in the game for that long knowing that real is in few days time. He is lucky he didn’t lose Declan as well.''

Another Arsenal supporter tweeted:

''Why even play him at all. He’s the most important player in that team. Why risk him? At times I don’t understand Arteta. What’s Sterling use in the team if he cannot cover up at right back. Play Neto there I don’t care.''

Mikel Arteta's choice to play Partey has not sat well with supporters, who feel that resting the 30-year-old for the less demanding Premier League fixture would have been a smarter move.

A third person wrote:

''You see why we question him playing him at the right back, Arteta have problem managing players fitness we know Partey is over 30yrs with injuries you cannot play him like that.''

Someone also tweeted:

''I for one was not expecting Partey in today's Match. The only Player we can fully trust in that Midfield with Declan Rice. Arteta always makes one heavy Mistake every season. This is another one of such mistake.''

Partey Injuy Update Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the latest Thomas Partey injury news after the Ghanaian midfelder was forced off the pitch in Arsenal's Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday.

