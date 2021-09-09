Photos drop as Akufo-Addo commission GH¢10m yam and cassava processing factory

Krachi East - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 1 District 1 Factory seems to be yielding a lot of results when it comes to job creation.

On the president's recent tour of the regions, he has commissioned some factories under the 1D1F initiative.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Akufo-Addo has commissioned CH Global Limited, the GH¢10 million yam and cassava processing factory.

This factory will be operating under the Akufo-Addo government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The factory is located at Addo Nkwanta, in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region.

CH Global Limited processes an average of 120 tubers of yam per hour, resulting in 60 bags of processed yam chips and yam balls.

The coming on stream of the cassava production line, in the course of next year, will result in the processing of some 700 metric tons of cassava per year.

In all, a total of 254 people are being employed by this factory.

Below are some photos from the commissioning of the facility today.

1. Overview of the factory

2. President Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to commission the factory.

3. Finished product from the factory.

4. A view of the factory.

5. Some employers working on a tuber of yam to be processed.

Below are some of the reactions the post has garnered.

Friko Asunke was excited he will not have to travel to Accra for a job.

Thank you Mr President, no more traveling to Accra for jobs

Togbe Ngoryifiaga said this is what we should be hearing in the news.

These are the sort of news that we need to hear very often! I know this government is working but a lot are also “chopping”, which I have no problem with provided they deliver!

Dhel Phran said he is very excited about the factory.

Am very excited for this factory... I grew up in the Krachi East Region and I can tell you the only thing my people do is the cultivation of yam and cassava. I have always been wondering what type of factory could be built there to help with the wastage.

Mariam Suleiman said the same factory should be in the north too.

This factory should be in the North too. That’s the home of yam

Akwasi Appiah-Boateng believes Ghana's industrialisation is on course

Ghana's industrialization is on course courtesy H.E ADDO D.

