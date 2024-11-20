Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has presented buses to nine top clubs from last season's Division One League

The Ghana Football Asociation donated the buses to the clubs at a short ceremony on Wednesday, November 20

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association will meet to decide the future of coach Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association, led by President, Kurt Okraku, have presented buses to nine clubs in the Division One League.

At a short ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, the FA boss and the Executive Council made the donation as part of his outfit's promise at the FA's last congress.

Nine clubs that finished in the top three positions of the three zones were handed the keys to the buses this morning.

In a video shared on social media, an excited Mr Okraku and his team were spotted making the presentation.

"This initiative is part of our broader strategy to empower clubs and ensure sustainable development of the game," said the FA boss, as quoted by the official website of the federation.

The FA's Executive Council also assembled at the secretariat in Accra to discuss issues related to Ghana football days after the Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON.

It is believed that a decision on Black Stars coach Otto Addo's future will be made at the meeting.

The nine teams that received the buses

As stated earlier, the top three teams from each zone after last season's league were the beneficiaries of the buses.

Zone 1 Winners: Young Apostles FC – 1st place (Now in the Premier League) Techiman Heroes FC – 2nd place Victory Club Warriors – 3rd place

Zone 2 Winners: Basake Holy Stars – 1st place (Now in the Premier League) New Edubiase FC – 2nd place Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs – 3rd place

Zone 3 Winners: Vision FC – 1st place (Now in the Premier League) Okwawu United – 2nd place Hohoe United – 3rd place

