Four Ghanaian Peacekeepers Injured In Lebanon Rocket Strike

Four Ghanaian peacekeepers were injured when a rocket hit a UN Peacekeeping base in the south of Lebanon on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Three of the four peacekeepers have reportedly been transported to the hospital for treatment. The UN did not state the severity of the injuries.

The base was situated in the east of the village of Ramyah near the border with Israel, where two other attacks on the base had occurred earlier that day.

According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), several of their bases have come under attack, including one in Shama, which was most likely damaged by rocket fire from non-state actors inside Lebanon.

The Israeli Defense force, which is carrying out a ground invasion of southern Lebanon against Hezbollah, has accused the Lebanese armed group of both incidences of rocket fire.

In a statement posted to its social media, UNIFIL condemned the attacks on its troops and infrastructure and called for an immediate end.

It noted that attacks on peacekeepers were in flagrant violation of international laws and resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the force’s current mandate.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 mandates the UN to create an area in the south of Lebanon free of armed forces other than those belonging to the Lebanese army.

However, Israel has accused the UN of turning a blind eye as Hezbollah forces expand into the armed-forces-free area.

Ghanaian UN peacekeeper killed in South Sudan

Previously, a UN peacekeeper from Ghana was killed in South Sudan. The peacekeeper, who is yet to be named, was killed alongside some civilians after clashes on South Sudan’s border with Sudan.

In a statement, the UN said the clashes occurred on January 27, 2024. The clashes occurred in three locations in the Abyei area, leading to the evacuation of civilians to ensure their safety.

The UN has said it is still taking account of the number of people killed, wounded and displaced by the violence.

GAF woos women to join combat force

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Armed Forces said it wants to encourage more women to join its combat and combat support units.

It is said that this is the only pathway for women to enter the upper echelons of leadership, with many female recruits going into admin or nursing.

