A Ghanaian YouTuber from Africa Building Hub explained how to build a functional house for GH₵50,000, using a Tamale project as an example

Cost-saving strategies include using exposed bricks instead of blocks to avoid plastering and painting and opting for basic kitchen and bathroom features

He emphasized that labour costs are the most expensive part and should be negotiated wisely to benefit the owner

A Ghanaian YouTuber who is into building and construction has shared how people can put up functional buildings for GH₵50,000.

Africa Building Hub said that even though the money seems small and will make putting up the building complex, it is possible to get it done.

A Ghanaian building expert shares how one can build a house for GH₵50,000 in Ghana. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a YouTube video on the Africa Building Hub page, the expert explained simple ways to do it, using a house built in Tamale and sole for GH₵50,000.

He explained that the home's features make it the most realistic and said it could be replicated anywhere in Ghana, even in Accra.

The construction expert said one prominent feature of the said housing unit is the use of bricks instead of blocks. The bricks were also exposed, so there was no need for plastering and painting compared to using blocks.

For instance, he added that the kitchen and toilet had very basic features, and the floor was not tiled like most houses.

The construction expert indicated that the kitchen had no sink, cabinet, or shelves, and the bathroom and toilet had few tiles.

To him, the most expensive part of the building must be the labour cost, which, if negotiated well, will benefit the owner.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on building for GH₵50,000

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by Africa Building Hub. Read them below:

@edwingross9778 said:

"Yes it true you can build it cheap, but you will need to be the construction manager of your build and not put your money in the hands of a Contractor. You must be the one that purchase all the materials and rent the equipment to assist you in your build. Unfortunately most people trust others, and they will be defrauded of their money in Ghana if they put their trust in someone they don't know."

@yvonnegoh2715 wrote:

"We need affordable housing. This is proof that it can be done."

@A4amenvi said:

"Ministry of housing come and see what we mean by affordable housing. You guys will build this same thing and tell us it costs $40k per unit in this country."

@l.e.sparklesfkaelliesparkl5875 wrote:

"The interlocking brick is gorgeous. It doesn’t have to cost $100k plus for an average 3 bedroom house."

@akuastruth said:

"These homes are eco friendly. Hoping more would lean more towards this type of build. Who is the builder?"

Ghanaian explains cost of a two-bedroom house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian journalist, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, shared how much it will take to build a two-bedroom house in Ghana.

He estimated that 4,500 blocks, priced at GH¢7 each at prevailing market rates, would be needed, bringing the total cost to GH¢31,500.

Other materials include 200 bags of cement, three trips of sand, and a tonne of iron rods.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh