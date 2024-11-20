Gospel singer Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, turned 55 years old on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The renowned gospel singer took to social media to express her admiration for her 55-year-old husband

Her birthday message to Hopeson Adorye has sparked a frenzy on social media

On November 20, Ghanaian politician and former member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, turned 55 years old.

Empress Gifty swoons over Hopeson Adorye on his 55th birthday.

Source: Instagram

The one-time NPP Parliamentary candidate was the former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports before defecting to Movement 4 Change in solidarity with Alan Kyeremenaten.

Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty was one of the first public figures to celebrate Hopeson Adorye on his 55th birthday.

The Watch Me hitmaker has been married to the politician since 2018. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty extolled her husband, setting the tone for his 55th birthday celebration.

The gospel singer drooled over her husband's fine physique at age 55 as they flaunted their enviable bond.

Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty's shenanigans on her husband's birthday.

Atwima Mansah said:

"ooh hopeson, bro hmmm I miss you in my party please please bro come back again Auntie masa a k a Atwima"

MoneyFarmer wrote:

"empress pls you are giving pressure ooo. we ewe men are very good n caring"

❤️ABENA♌️🔐❤️ noted:

"Do you pray his money get finished eeeiii chairman be happy for people for ones ooh my goodness 😏😏😏"

Yawson Enning remarked:

"l love you guys. anyways,I am fun and am from your hometown -Senya BERAKU(native)"

KILLA BEE 🐝 added:

"Second marriage is always nice because both party kno what bring happiness at home 😂"

Hopeson Adorye supports Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had begun her stint as interim host of UTV's entertainment talk show, United Showbiz.

The singer is holding the fort for MzGee, who is rumoured to have taken some time off because of her pregnancy.

A video of Empress Gifty and her husband on set enjoying each other's company during a live show break was caught on social media.

