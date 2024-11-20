Empress Gifty Hypes Hopeson Adorye On His 55th Birthday, Fans React: "Ayigbey All The Way"
- Gospel singer Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, turned 55 years old on Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- The renowned gospel singer took to social media to express her admiration for her 55-year-old husband
- Her birthday message to Hopeson Adorye has sparked a frenzy on social media
On November 20, Ghanaian politician and former member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, turned 55 years old.
The one-time NPP Parliamentary candidate was the former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports before defecting to Movement 4 Change in solidarity with Alan Kyeremenaten.
Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty was one of the first public figures to celebrate Hopeson Adorye on his 55th birthday.
The Watch Me hitmaker has been married to the politician since 2018. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty extolled her husband, setting the tone for his 55th birthday celebration.
The gospel singer drooled over her husband's fine physique at age 55 as they flaunted their enviable bond.
Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye thrill fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty's shenanigans on her husband's birthday.
Atwima Mansah said:
"ooh hopeson, bro hmmm I miss you in my party please please bro come back again Auntie masa a k a Atwima"
MoneyFarmer wrote:
"empress pls you are giving pressure ooo. we ewe men are very good n caring"
❤️ABENA♌️🔐❤️ noted:
"Do you pray his money get finished eeeiii chairman be happy for people for ones ooh my goodness 😏😏😏"
Yawson Enning remarked:
"l love you guys. anyways,I am fun and am from your hometown -Senya BERAKU(native)"
KILLA BEE 🐝 added:
"Second marriage is always nice because both party kno what bring happiness at home 😂"
Hopeson Adorye supports Empress Gifty
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had begun her stint as interim host of UTV's entertainment talk show, United Showbiz.
The singer is holding the fort for MzGee, who is rumoured to have taken some time off because of her pregnancy.
A video of Empress Gifty and her husband on set enjoying each other's company during a live show break was caught on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation