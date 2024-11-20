Sista Afia, in a discussion on the Girls Aloud podcast, disclosed the odd jobs she has done in the past, disclosing that she has worked as a bartender and a cleaner before

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The musician said that people know she worked as a nurse before fame, but most were not aware that she had done several menial jobs in the past

Sista Afia fondly recollected her work experience and even recalled working as a cook in a kitchen as well

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has revealed surprising details about her life before her rise to fame. Speaking on the Girls Aloud podcast, the singer shared that she worked several odd jobs, including roles as a bartender, cleaner, and cook, before pursuing her music career.

Sista Afia talks about her working experience in a video. Photo source: sistaafia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia noted that while many people know she worked as a nurse, few are aware of the other jobs she held. She explained that these roles were part of her journey as she worked hard to support herself and her dreams.

The singer also reflected on her time working in a kitchen as a cook, describing it as one of the many ways she earned a living before committing to her music career. She said she left her nursing job and other work to focus fully on her passion for music.

Sista Afia impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@rosettahollywood6869 said:

"I like the way sista Afia speak 🗣️ ❤️."

OfosuheneGladys said:

"Is very true she is very humble and friendly person . I meet her at npp rally and the way she was having fun with us no it was soo lovely 🥰 . I really like her very much."

alexamanful4447 also reacted:

"Love you sista Afia jejelistic mama❤💛💚."

Sista Afia on Efia Odo

In the same interview, Sista Afia addressed the beef between herself and Efia Odo and what led to the rift that took social media by storm months ago.

YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia has named Shatta Wale as the reason for her beef with the socialite.

She said Efia Odo's hostility towards her started when she (Afia) joined Wale for a performance overseas.

The two ladies have been having a go at each other on social media since then.

Source: YEN.com.gh