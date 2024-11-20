George Afriyie has disclosed the hidden clause in Otto Addo's contract that enables the GFA to terminate his role

The Black Stars have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 in Tunisia

The former African champions will return to action in March for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie has shed light on a pivotal clause in Otto Addo’s contract, which allows the GFA to terminate his tenure as Black Stars coach.

Addo’s stint as coach has been under scrutiny following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

George Afriyie has disclosed the hidden clause in Otto Addo's contract that enables the GFA to terminate his role. Credit: @ghanafa.

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars endured a disastrous qualifying campaign, failing to win a single game across six matches, scoring just three goals, and conceding in all but one encounter, per 3News.

The team’s poor performance culminated in a 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, leaving Ghana bottom of Group F.

This marks the first time in 20 years that the four-time African champions will miss the continental tournament.

Termination clause in Otto Addo's contract

Calls for Addo’s dismissal have grown louder, with many curious about the details of his contract.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Afriyie highlighted that the agreement includes a clause directly tied to qualifying for major tournaments.

“One of the clauses for the GFA to terminate Otto Addo’s contract is if he does not qualify the team for the AFCON,” Afriyie disclosed via SportsWorldGhana.

This revelation adds further weight to calls for changes within the national team setup as the GFA faces pressure to rebuild after this historic setback.

Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

Following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON, the Black Stars' attention has switched to the World Cup qualifier, which resumes in March.

The Black Stars are joint-top of Group I with Comoros after three wins in four matches.

Ghana will face Chad in a home-and-away affair in March 2025, hoping to bounce back from their poor run, per FIFA.

Otto Addo apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has apologised to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F after a defeat to Niger in the final round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

It is the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions will be missing the flagship continental championship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh