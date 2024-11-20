Akufo-Addo Commissions New Bank Of Ghana Headquarters: "More Than Just A Structure"
President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the controversial new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana in Accra.
The commissioning brought together state officials, Bank of Ghana executives, and other major players in Ghana’s financial sector.
In his address, President Akufo-Addo lauded the building, saying it modernised Ghana’s financial infrastructure.
“It is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to economic stability and our aspirations to position ourselves as a financial hub in the region."
The Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, also expressed hope that the new headquarters will consolidate the bank’s operations.
"This new facility allows us to bring all these operational units under one roof, streamlining our processes, improving communication, and creating cost efficiencies."
He also highlighted the headquarters’ design as a forward-thinking project that aims to meet the demands of a dynamic global financial environment.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.