President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the controversial new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana in Accra.

The commissioning brought together state officials, Bank of Ghana executives, and other major players in Ghana’s financial sector.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo lauded the building, saying it modernised Ghana’s financial infrastructure.

“It is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to economic stability and our aspirations to position ourselves as a financial hub in the region."

The Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, also expressed hope that the new headquarters will consolidate the bank’s operations.

"This new facility allows us to bring all these operational units under one roof, streamlining our processes, improving communication, and creating cost efficiencies."

He also highlighted the headquarters’ design as a forward-thinking project that aims to meet the demands of a dynamic global financial environment.

Source: YEN.com.gh