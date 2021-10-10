A student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria identified as Usman Dalhatu who had built a solar-powered cooker that has a television has won a $10,000 (N4 million) start-up grant

The talented engineering student had in the past being recognized by federal government of Nigeria for building an automatic ventilator

With the funds, it is expected that Usman's clean energy innovation will be scaled-up and distributed to kiosk franchise owners in Kaduna, Kano, FCT, and Abuja.

Usman Dalhatu, an undergraduate of Ahmadu Bello university, Zaria has won a $10,000 (GHC59,000) start-up grant.

The talented engineering student won the grant for his clean energy innovation of a solar-powered cooker (kiosk) that has a television.

The student had also built an automatic ventilator Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Wiebe Boer

Source: UGC

Usman's win follows his acceptance into All On and The Rockefeller Foundation funded Nigeria Climate Innovation Center’s 2021 off grid energy incubation programme.

Usman was one of the eight winners who won the grant

The young man who had been recognized by the federal government in the past for creating an automatic ventilator was one of the eight winners from a final list of 21 persons who made it to the finals.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the CEO of All On Weibe Boer, the funds given to Usman, CEO of Dalsman Tech, will be used to scale up production of the innovation to kiosk franchise owners in Kaduna, Kano, FCT, and Abuja.

All On is an off-grid energy impact investment fund for Nigeria seeded by Shell.

Social media reacts

Sheena King reacted:

"I’m sure we will be paying the price, anything that is good for you. Always cost so much money."

Babtunde Ogunseye remarked:

"This is quite inspiring. Thank you Wiebe Boer, Ph.D. for discovering innovative solutions like this."

Khadijat Sulaiman said:

"Wao congrats it's soo inspiring to see talents being recognized and appreciated am really proud of him ✌️"

Aminu Dalhat Mohammed stated:

"This is such an excellent innovation.

"Imagine a similar kiosk for all the maisuya spots across the nation.

"Well done, Usman.

Seyi Kings wrote:

"I saw this months back. Happy he’s gotten some support. I’ll be happy to see his product scale up across the country as it’s a cleaner and efficient energy source for the hundreds of thousands of road side food vendors in the country."

Researcher wins GHc1.3 million grant for virtual reality project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian researcher had won N90 million grant for virtual reality project.

The researcher at the Lagos Business School won the grant to conduct a two-year virtual reality research titled Teaching Children Empathy and Compassion through Virtual Reality Games.

The disclosure was made by the school, which stated on its website that the project will explore the potentials of virtual reality (VR) for character development.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the grant was awarded under TWCF’s Global Innovations for Character Development (GICD) initiative.

Source: Yen.com.gh