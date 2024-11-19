Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has seized 50,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg smuggled from Ghana

The Tramadol pills were concealed in the body compartments of a bus believed to be heading to Lagos

NDLEA Chairman commended the officers involved for their vigilance and effectiveness in intercepting the shipment

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 50,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg smuggled from Ghana into their country in a significant anti-drug smuggling operation.

The pills were concealed in the body compartments of a Toyota Hummer bus allegedly belonging to GUO Transport Company.

NDLEA is happy with its officers involved in the drug bust. Source: Daily Post

Source: Facebook

The Daily Post in Nigeria reported that the vehicle, driven by a suspected trans-border smuggler, was intercepted on November 16 at Ijanikin along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Further reports indicated that the bust highlights the ongoing challenges of drug smuggling between Ghana and Nigeria.

Tramadol is noted as a common target for smugglers due to its high demand and potential for abuse.

The NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, commended the officers involved for their vigilance and effectiveness in intercepting the shipment.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to strengthening its operations along border routes to prevent the influx of illicit substances into Nigeria.

Smuggling between Ghana and Nigeria

Earlier in November, it emerged that security agencies intercepted a consignment of smuggled mining explosives at a border in the Volta Region.

The explosives are said to have been made in Nigeria and transported by road through the Kpoglo border.

The Chronicle reported that the seizure was made on May 29, 2024, after intelligence was gathered by the security agencies at the Segbe Border Post, about 18 kilometres north of Aflao.

US Army personnel convicted for smuggling

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in the US Army, Kojo Owusu Dartey, was found guilty of smuggling guns into Ghana.

The smuggled guns were reportedly concealed within blue barrels of rice and household goods, according to court files.

The conviction followed a joint effort between US law enforcement agencies and Ghanaian authorities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh