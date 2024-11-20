Laurent Sessi is the KNUST College of Agriculture and Natural Resources 2024 Valedictorian with a record-breaking CWA of 82.14

His academic achievement at the university surpassed the 2023 valedictorian's CWA of 78.88, earning him widespread admiration

Several social media users applauded Laurent Sessi for his achievement at KNUST and have wished him well in future endeavours

An intelligent young man, Laurent Sessi, has emerged as the Valedictorian of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Laurent graduated from KNUST with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 82.14 during one of the 2024 congregation sessions held on November 20, 2024.

Laurent Sessi graduates top of his 2024 class at the College Of Agriculture And Natural Resources in KNUST. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST & @KNUST_Live

This is higher than that of the Valedictorian from the same college in 2023. Bright Owusu Boadu graduated with a CWA of 78.88 in 2023 to earn recognition/

In announcing Laurent Sessi’s achievement, the student X account @VOICE_of_KNUST shared that his achievement is an unforgettable memory.

“From Nsawm SHS to making history at KNUST, what an unforgettable and indelible memory! Laurent Sessi emerges as the Valedictorian of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resource with a CWA of 82.14 ⭐⭐.”

Netizens congratulate KNUST's brilliant Valedictorian

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post celebrating Valedictorian Laurent Sessi on @VOICE_of_KNUST.

@FelixAs08650104 said:

"Nsawam to the TOP😌🎉. Congratulations Lorenzo🎉🎉🥳🥳."

@spiritfreeeee wrote:

"82.14? then he nodey do anything apart from studying.? not even eating?🤣😂."

@mistaplasma said:

"So Wey job he Dey go do."

@esi_budu wrote:

"You deserve it Dear 💕🙏 Greatness awaits you ❤️🙏."

@jodel__HQ said:

"Eii college wey I run from nu Herh, congratulations."

@em_ber321 wrote:

"Higher heights ahead @ Lorenzo 🥳🎊🎉🔥."

