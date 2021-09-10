Motherhood has and will always be a big deal in every society, no matter the part of the world in which one finds him or herself.

Apart from the fact that motherhood has its own challenging moments, there is nothing more challenging than having to juggle being a mother with other responsibilities.

In our part of the world, motherhood comes with a lot of responsibilities and may end up taking the entire time of someone due to the nature of it.

However, some female Ghanaian celebs have taken up motherhood with so much grace and style and have managed to balance it perfectly despite their already busy lives.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some female Ghanaian celebs who have managed to take up motherhood roles and have perfectly balanced it with their careers.

Some of these celeb moms are being celebrated due to how they give and show their tender loving care to their little ones.

1. Afia Schwarzenegger

Born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Afia Schwar is noted for giving her best to her twin sons, James and John and their little sister, Adiepena.

2. Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari is noted for flaunting her cute daughters online but somehow manages to keep their faces hidden. Thumbs up to her!

3. Akuapem Poloo

Chief, Akuapem Poloo's son, is the apple of the mother's eye and she has stated this over and over again. Proud mama!

4. Tracey Boakye:

Tracey Boakye is noted for doing her best to give her kids the best things this life has to offer. No wonder she is nicknamed "East Legon Landlady"

5. Diamond Michelle Gbagonah (Michy)

The businesswoman has shown that Majesty, her son, is the most important person in her life.

6. Oheneyere Gifty Anti

The seasoned broadcast journalist has been noted for chronicling her family life on social media and the center of attraction is her cute princess, Nyame Animuonyam.

7. Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin are a joy to behold and their pictures never cease to amaze all those who follow the pretty mother and child.

8. Nana Aba Anamoah

The GH One TV superstar is flawless when it comes to matters of her son.

9. Jackie Appiah

The bond between Jackie Appiah and her son Damien is one to emulate.

10. Gifty Mawunya Dumelo

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty, is noted for always flaunting her son at the least chance. Kudos to her!

