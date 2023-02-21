A young man who is a close associate of Christian Atsu has revealed that the late footballer planned to fly him to Turkey, but things did not materialize

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after he fell victim to a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey

The demise of the kind-hearted player has evoked emotions of sorrow and sadness among Ghanaians

A close associate of Christian Atsu, Wisdom, has claimed that the late footballer had plans of flying him to Turkey in November, but things did not materialize.

In a touching message he shared on his TikTok page mourning the football star, Wisdom shared how much Atsu had contributed to his life and the brotherly love he showed him.

The young man mentioned that Atsu had made big plans for him before his demise, one of them being relocating to Turkey with him, but the move did not fall through.

Circumstances Surrounding Christian Atsu's Death

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay, where Atsu lived and played for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people who got trapped under rubble when multiple buildings collapsed due to the earthquake. He was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Folks Mourn Atsu

Nana Yaa said:

Sorry for your lost wisdom May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

Akosua Mawuena commented:

Hmmmmmm… I don’t even know what to type. RIP CHRIS

Ohemaah wrote:

We will all fade away just that our ways of going sometimes hurt

Ohemaah said:

You will be fine,we need to accept and let good. I think that’s how God design us

