A grandmother couldn't contain her joy as she reunited with her soldier granddaughter who she hadn't seen in a while

In the heartwarming video, the returning soldier identified as PFC McNeff stood by the door in her uniform with a bouquet of flowers to surprise the grandma

The unsuspecting old woman threw away her tray of coffee upon seeing McNeff and rushed to hug the soldier

A returning soldier in the US army treated her grandmother to a huge surprise in an adorable reunion.

In a video shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, the soldier identified as PFC McNeff stood by the door with a bouquet of flowers as she made to receive the grandmother.

The old woman was overwhelmed with joy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goodnews_movement

McNeff who was still in her soldier uniform opened the door for the unsuspecting grandmother.

The grandmother threw away her tray of coffee as she saw the daughter and gave the lady a warm hug.

The old woman cared more for her granddaughter she hadn't seen in a while than the coffee.

Social media users gush

mamagriff08

"Grandma unapologetically tossed those drinks. She knew what mattered more."

sonjavonfranck

"Such a sweet and pure reaction- but the drinks!!! Laughter through tears - my favorite emotion. So thankful for these good people that keep us safe. ❤️"

jennacraigdesign

"This is so sweet but my brain keeps thinking "Somebody is gonna have to clean up those drinks!"

rachyr71

"Grandma's are the best. The drinks didn't matter all she wanted to do was hug her granddaughter."

Soldier reunites with kids he had saved during the WW II

Meanwhile, it was previously reported about the emotional moment a soldier reunited with kids he had saved during WWII over 70 years ago.

On Monday, August 23, the man met the children who are now in their 80’s for the first time during the war. The reunion was such an emotional one as he kept stretching his hands towards them.

For the reunion, the war veteran had to travel for a 20-hour journey from his home in Florida to Bologna airport to hold Mafalda, Bruno, and Giuliana.

Recalling how he saved the children, Adler said he was a few seconds away from opening his machine gun on the basket the children were hiding in, thinking it shielded a German soldier, the Denver Channel reported.

When he heard the sound of kids, their mother ran out and stood in front of his gun. The war veteran said the mother was the real hero.

Source: Yen