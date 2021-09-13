A video has emerged on social media in which a grandmother could be seen making up and transforming into a gorgeous young woman

The video has generated mixed reactions as some are of the opinion that she still looks beautiful without makeup

Other social media users who commented on the cute video has gone viral said the makeup is too heavy

A video of a grandmother making up and transforming into a gorgeous young woman has wowed many on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the woman sat on a chair as a makeup artist performed "magic" with her face.

A grandmother wowed many with her gorgeous look. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: UGC

Sharing the video, @arewafamilyweddings said:

"Y’all aren’t ready for this awesome beauty makeover transformation!"

Social media users react

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the woman's makeup. Some of those who commented said the woman still looks beautiful even without makeup.

Instagram user with the handle @mzz_khennie said:

"She still looks beautiful even without the makeup."

@mhiz_kdee wrote:

"The problem now is my kaka will not agree to do makeup."

@minalsfoods commented:

"Toh fa. Tsohuwa taji jiki kam. Una just suffer this poor woman."

@prettyhajiascollection wrote:

"Soooo Pretty."

14-year-old makeup artiste

In a previously YEN.com.gh report, a 14-year-old boy, Izobo Michael, popularly known as Mikky Banty has spoken about his makeup business. In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, he said that his friends always make jest of him.

According to the 14-year-old, they tell him he is going a girl’s work.

How I fell in love with makeup

Banty said he got introduced to the work by his mother.

Whenever she did it, it always got his attention. He stated that it was hard not to love makeup because he sees it every time around him. He said the work allows him to show his artistic talent.

My first-time customers are often shocked

Banty revealed that before he went into makeup, he was good at withdrawing. On how his customers perceive him, he added they are shocked whenever they see a small boy is about to work on their faces.

Source: Yen