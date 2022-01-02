Akrobeto recently invited famous media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah on his show at United Television

Before the show kicked off, the two icons had a fun time on camera where Akrobeto introduced the lady as a nephew instead of a niece

The video that was later shared by Nana Aba on her Instagram handle has since been cracking ribs online

Famous Kumawood actor and comedian, Akrobeto is now widely known as a news presenter on United Television (UTV) where he recently invited ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Before the show began, the two media icons had a fun time together where they were recording themselves on their phone.

Akrobeto, who struggles to express himself in English decided to pour some accolades on the ace broadcaster as he expressed how much he admired her in the video.

While at it, the UTV presenter mistakenly referred to Nana Aba as his nephew instead of niece, and this part of the video cracked many ribs after it was shared on social media.

What Ghanaians have been saying

Below were some comments shared under the post on Nana Aba's verified Instagram handle.

expo_sito1 said:

Nana you guys did well today. Please you must have a program on UTV where you will translate English two Twi, we were having fun but you guys truly thought us something. Please don't forget to mark my Grammar

_viora.xx mentioned:

Akrobeto actually said kneesI love this manBless up uncle

abena_nimakoa indicated:

I just can’t stop watching. I keep watching countless times

mbongaamwine commented:

There's niece and there's knees. We all know the one he's referring to.

Akrobeto entertains tourists

Ghanaian actor and newscaster, Akwasi Boadi, was spotted in a video having a great time with some tourists who came from America to explore beautiful sites in Ghana.

The tour agent leading the tourists was Vincent Kofi Osei, a Kumawood and Ghallywood actor who spoke to YEN.com.gh and indicated that Akrobeto came on board to add more spice to the fun experience the ladies were having in Ghana.

In the video, the actor spoke with his hilarious English, explaining to the ladies who he was and how he goes about entertaining Ghanaians on TV.

