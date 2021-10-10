Ginimbi Kadungure's ex-wife posthumously celebrated his birthday, saying it would have been the craziest day if he was alive

Zodwa Mkandla said she questioned people who shared messages about the dead on social media but had now turned into one

The late's baby mama said she misses him a lot and was joined by friends and family in celebrating Ginimbi's birthday

Late Zambian businessman Ginimbi Kadungure, who passed away in a gruesome road accident in 2020, has been celebrated by his baby mama.

Ginimbi Kadungure died in a road accident in November 2020. Photo: ginimbi.

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Mkandla, the late's ex-wife, went on her Instagram to posthumously celebrate Ginimbi's birthday, sharing a photo of him in casual wear.

The businesswoman noted how his birthdays would be noisy and crazy because of his personality, adding that they would have donned all-white outfits, just like for the past 10 years on his big day.

"You (were) about the craziest man I will ever knew. Today would have been the noisiest day and craziest knowing all white clothes would be finished. For the past 10 years, you made it a point that we all went out of our way to dress up in white for you," she said.

Zodwa said she used to question why people remember the dead with messages on social media but had turned to one of those people.

She said it is certainly not easy being without his presence and wished him the happiest birthday, praying that the angle's continue to cover him.

"As we continue with the legacy it is not easy my darling. I used to ask myself why do people write messages knowing clearly that our dearly departed won’t see it. Here I am doing the same thing. I miss your craziness the most. Happy born day Mtenesanwa forever missed. May the angels continue to cover you," added the ex-wife.

Friends and Family remember Ginimbi

Other friends and family, including Nelia Kadungure, Tazvi Mhaka, Zari Hassan, among others - went on social media to remember the late.

Here are some of the messages shares:

@zarithebosslady said:

"We still celebrate him Mr champopo."

@rabisonshumba said:

"He lived his life. Left a mark. You didn't need to be a close friend to know him. His life was our TV for real. RIP."

@momzybee said:

"Forever rest easy “boss G”. You were one of a kind."

@neliakadungure said:

"Some truths in life are hard to accept, your memories will never be forgotten."

@tazvimhaka said:

"I want to say a lot to you, but I know you will not listen to me anymore. Happy heavenly birthday my guy."

Ginimbi nominated for award

In April, the popular tycoon who passed away in November 2020 was nominated as the most influential youth in his country.

Family and friends of the former Piko Group CEO congratulated him in absentia as they stated how much of a following Ginimbi had even in his death.

His ex-wife and mother of his children proudly hailed Ginimbi as a great man as she stated that he would always be a winner in her eyes.

Source: Yen Ghana