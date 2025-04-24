Star actress Tracey Boakye shared a snippet of her upcoming movie, Street Girl, which features actress Gloria Sarfo

In the video snippet, they were seen arguing by the roadside as they tried to convince a wealthy man to buy from one of them

Their acting left an impressive mark on the minds of many of their fans, who shared their anticipation for the movie

Celebrated actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye gave her millions of fans a glimpse into her next movie project involving star actress Gloria Sarfo.

Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo act as street hawkers in a new movie. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye's new movie, Street Girl

In announcing her next movie to her millions of Instagram followers, Tracey shared a snippet of her and Gloria on set.

In the video, the two talented actresses were dressed as street hawkers as they patrolled the streets with neatly bagged loaves of bread.

They were seen shoving and pushing each other as they tried to convince a wealthy man to buy from one of them. Mrs Badu Ntiamaoah could be seen shouting, "It is GH15" as Gloria pushed her forcefully to the side while telling her that the man was her customer and she, Tracey Boakye, was aware of that.

After failing to sell her bread to the wealthy man despite being the first person to stand by the car, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah stood on the side and observed as Gloria sold her bread.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah disclosed that the movie they were shooting was called Street Girl, and it was in the pipeline.

"Something cooking on #traceyboakyetv 🎬 STREET GIRL. @gloriaosarfo," Mrs Badu Ntiamoah wrote in the Instagram caption.

This is not the first time Gloria Sarfo has featured in one of Tracey Boakye's movies, and this is also not the first movie they have acted in together.

In August 2024, they featured in the movie A Night With My Ex, which was one the movies of Tracey Boakye's movie production company.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's street hawker movie

The behind-the-scenes video of Tracey Boakye playing the role of a street hawker got many people appreciating her craft as a talented actress. Many people applauded her in the comment section.

Tracey's natural beauty caught the attention of many of her fans, who spoke about how beautiful she looked without makeup.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the behind-the-scenes video from Tracey's upcoming movie Street Girl:

awokye_kabutey said:

"Wow, you don’t just act—you become the role. So impressive."

obaapa_akua_sarah_ said:

"Beauty without make up."

queenhelena_123 said:

"It’s your seriousness for me 😂 Beautiful Yaa 😍😍😍 #naturalbeauty."

qwasie_kena said:

"This is so real😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."

preschoolcambridge said:

"Tracey you're beautiful."

Pictures of Tracey and Gloria

Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo dazzle in photos. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye and @gloriasarfo

Junka Town’s Tracy relocates abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracy, best known for her role in the hit Ghanaian series Junka Town, resurfaced online with a fresh appearance after relocating overseas in search of better opportunities.

In a video, the actress appeared almost unrecognisable as she confidently addressed some criticisms she faced back home.

The video went viral, with many of her fans, who are mostly Ghanaians, flooding the comment section with their views on her appearance.

