Kwaku Jackson, in a video, addressed criticisms about his sister Yaa Jackson's lifestyle on social media

The former child actor dismissed claims that he was not advising his elder sister against her wild lifestyle

Kwaku Jackson said Yaa listened to his advice but only she could change her lifestyle if she wanted to

Kwaku Nyame Jackson, a former Kumawood child actor, has addressed criticisms about his sister Yaa Jackson's lifestyle on social media.

Yaa Jackson's brother, Kwaku Jackson, addresses critics over complaints about his sister's lifestyle. Photo source: @bentum5pictures

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Kwaku Jackson, the former child movie star, who is now an evangelist, responded to a netizen who advised him to solve the problems in his family before using his evangelism to deal with the issues of others in society.

The former Kumawood actor dismissed claims that he was not advising his elder sister against her wild lifestyle. He said his sister always had spiritual encounters with God whenever he embarked on serious prayer sessions.

Kwaku Jackson stated that Yaa Jackson would eventually leave behind her controversial lifestyle and dedicate her life to God in the future.

"You think I don't have any advice for my sister? You think that I do not love my sister? It is not like that. Every time I have had the opportunity to seriously pray for my sister, God reveals Himself to her. I know she will change one day."

He noted that he regularly advised her elder sister, whom he loved and with whom he had a close relationship. He said Yaa Jackson listens to his advice and that she can only change her lifestyle if she wants to.

Kwaku Jackson urged critics to be happy for him and other individuals who embark on evangelism for God instead of advising them to preach to family members who exhibit bad behaviour.

He added that Yaa Jackson could eventually change her lifestyle and become more God-fearing and embark on evangelising to people more than him.

Actress Yaa Jackson with her baby daddy, Manuel. Photo source: @yaajackson4

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Jackson's remarks about Yaa Jackson come amid questions about his sister after he was recently spotted preaching on the streets. Despite being siblings, Kwaku and Yaa have portrayed opposite lifestyles in the public scene.

While Nyame Jackson lives a sober life out of the public scene, Yaa Jackson, with 12 tattoos and eight piercings, has been a mainstay in the limelight.

The young actress, who grew up in the Kumawood movie industry with other former child actors like Maame Serwaa and Spendilove Acheampong, has often courted controversy with her utterances and public appearances.

She once admitted to dating a Member of Parliament (MP) who was older than her father, Jackson K. Bentum, at a young age, during an interview with media personality Delay.

Yaa Jackson gave birth to a baby boy at 22 while still unmarried and has regularly received backlash from Ghanaians for her fashion style and raunchy photos on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwaku's remarks about Yaa Jackson

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PASTOR ALBERT TAYMAN commented:

"Osofo, focus, okay? They don’t know what spiritual warfare is. God strengthen you🙏🏿."

THE KING’S WIFE MAYA said:

"Why are you explaining yourself, dear? Everyone has his or her own life. Do your best."

GyeduD commented:

"My bro, focus on your salvation, because we are all working out on our own salvation with fear and trembling. We will be judged individually, not as a family. You've preached to her. Leave the rest to the Holy Spirit."

Yaa gets into heated exchange with boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Yaa Jackson argued heatedly with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Manuel.

The controversial actress complained to her baby daddy about him not showing enough respect in their relationship.

Yaa Jackson's complaints angered Manuel, who also slammed her for not showing him the respect that he also deserved.

