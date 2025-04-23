Prophet Nigel Gaisie has taken social media by surprise after he opened up on a vision God showed him of pending events

Taking to social media, he said his vision about the NPP was heavy and urged believers within the party to take steps to avert any disaster

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varying opinions on the prophetic declarations by Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has stirred reactions following his latest prophecy.

This comes after he made a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 23rd, sharing insights into a number of prophecies he had.

Nigel Gaisie drops a doom prophecy for the New Patriotic Party. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, Getty Images

One of his prophecies was about the opposition New Patriotic Party, where he confessed he was not happy with the vision he had.

Although he further failed to give specific details about the prophecy, Nigel Gaisie appealed to members of the NPP to reach out to men of God to avert any tragic incidents.

"Prophetically, what I saw coming on the New Patriotic Party was HEAVY. I am not happy... Let the spiritual elements among them go before the Lord..."

The controversial man of God then added that he was only a messenger of the Lord, hence, criticisms and insulting remarks would not deter him from sharing his prophecies.

"Don't forget, it's better to be safe than sorry. Don't insult me, I am only a vessel, but granted you even insult... I am used to it and that may let the word of the Lord come to pass speedily because God is jealous of His words."

Nigel Gaisie shares the prophecy God gave him concerning the NPP Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and 90 comments.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's prophecy to the NPP

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared their opinions on the comments made by Nigel Gaisie, with many expressing their doubts.

Snr Jesse Kwame Buahin asked:

"Is your god all about politics? Ei!!"

Frederick Agbewornu commented:

"If God can dissolve that party for Ghana to rise to the top just like Singapore, Ghanaians will be extremely happy."

Amarh Tevez said:

"God bless you MOG. The NPP party will become like the CPP."

Libra Man wrote:

"I think it’s about time you leave the NPP alone. It’s obvious they don’t see you and will never see your way. They have their own problems, and I believe they can solve their house matter, all because of where you’re aligned."

