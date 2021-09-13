Actress Mercy Johnson shared a cute video online that got her fans and colleagues gushing over her kids

The actress' children were spotted helping their mother to spread words about her products for women

Mercy was later heard saying it is important for a person's children to be intelligent while hailing her kids

At the centre of what she does is her family and that suits actress Mercy Johnson Okojie well. In fact, she seems to be excited that her kids are taking after her when it comes to their boldness in front of the camera.

The actress shared a cute video that showed her with her first three kids, Purity, Henry, and Angel.

Mercy Johnson and her kids helping her with an advert. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy Johnson's kids advertise her products

Mercy was dressed in beautiful black leggings and a white top with lovely sneakers to match. The actress looked so amazing and seemed to be so proud of her body as she flaunted it before the camera.

The film star's children were, however, all over her as she tried to advertise her products for women who want to slim down.

She then asked for the help of her kids and they stood before the camera to tell her fans about their mum's product. According to Purity, despite having four kids, her mum's stomach looked so flat.

The other two kids joined their eldest sister and Mercy could not help but gush over them. As soon as the kids finished talking, the actress said it is a prayer point for someone to have kids who are intelligent.

Check out the video below:

Mercy's fans hail her kids

bae_like_chizzy:

"Fav fam, I love ya all."

georginaibeh:

"I too go love you."

monike_nancy_:

"Lovely."

blare_seen:

"So sweet❤️❤️❤️. A role model."

tsf_dance_crew:

"These children get mouth pass their mother."

The most searched Nigerian actress

Mercy Johnson was recognized in Google Nigeria’s most-searched list.

The film star was also named by Avance Media as one of the 100 most influential women in Africa.

Mercy made the list alongside other influential personalities such as Aisha Yesufu, Angelique Kidjo, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to name a few.

In celebration of her achievements, she took to her Instagram page to share a touching video as she appreciated her fans.

