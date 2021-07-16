Ahoufe Patri shows off her look-alike mom in 1st ever video; fans react

. Ahoufe Patri has shown off her look-alike mother

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri has wowed social media users.

The actress since becoming famous has not been talking about her private life.

Well, for the first time, the actress has released a video showing off the woman who gave birth to her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ahoufe Patri is captured riding with her mother.

From the said video, Ahoufe Patri put the camera on her mother as she showed off her swag.

Looking at the video, no one can dispute that the said woman is Ahoufe Patri's mother as she really looks like the actress.

Her caption read, "The original Baby Girl my mummy."

Some social media users have reacted to the video of Ahoufe Patri's mother.

@kalybos_pro: "See the pose mama y3 guy wati."

@thereal_afima_gh: "Mommy."

@she_is_blaq: "❤️❤️this pretty."

@iam_jnrvanvicka: "Cool sweetheart."

@oforiwaa_oyo: "Wow, she’s beautiful."

Meanwhile, ace Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has delivered adorable photos next to her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, as they rocked different T-shirts with matching colours.

In the frames shot by Kobbi Blaq, the celebrated media personality posed next to her daughter as they glowed in matching outfits.

The award-winning presenter posted the snaps as she marked the 13th anniversary of her television programme, The StandPoint.

Captioning the frames, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote:

''We are the Friday borns! May your day be bright and fruitful, even as you prepare for the weekend. Remember, God, is Faithful.''

In other news, Magdalene Love Nunoo has denied claims by Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, that the musician does not look after her.

Shatta Wale's mother, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, claimed that the Dancehall music star does not want to have anything to do with her.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot FM, Mama Shatta, as the singer's mother is also called, said her son's behaviour was because Magdalene Love, alias Magluv, had told him that she (Elsie) was a witch.

