Radio and TV presenter Johnnie Hughes and his wife, Regina Hughes, have celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Johnnie and Regina got married in a lovely wedding ceremony exactly three years ago on July 7, 2018.

In commemoration of their anniversary, the TV3/3FM presenter took to social media to celebrate. Johnnie Hughes celebrated by sharing a lovely family photo with his wife and son.

Johnnie Hughes celebrates third wedding anniversary Photo source: @johnnie_hughes

Source: Instagram

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Hughes Instagram page had them rocking outfits made from the same turquoise-coloured material.

While the presenter and their son twinned in boubou, his wife rocked a 'kaba and slit' version.

Hughes complimented his boubou with a hat made from a darker shade of blue with Regina also wearing headgear in dark blue.

Sharing the photo, Johnnies Hughes indicated that they have been together as husband and wife and it has been good throughout because of God.

"It's been 3 years of goodness... #GodsGlory #TheHughes'," his caption to the photo read.

Source: Yen.com.gh