Actress Akuapem Poloo has stepped out with her newborn daughter, two weeks after giving birth

Poloo shared photos of her outing with the baby and a video of their appointment with a doctor online

The images have triggered massive reactions online, with many followers of hers admiring her flat tummy

Actress and social media star Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, has put her post-partum body on display, following the birth of her second child.

Poloo announced on March 17, 2025, that she had given birth to a baby girl. She shared beautiful photos of her baby bump, wearing a long white dress.

After the announcement, Poloo opened up about her pregnancy, describing it as an uneasy experience.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the 34-year-old pointed to the ten-year gap between her first child and the newborn as the reason for the difficult pregnancy.

However, the socialite explained that she was not worried too much because her baby daddy was present and supportive.

Akuapem Poloo steps out with newborn daughter

Many days after delivering her child, Akuapem Poloo stepped out with the newborn for a hospital appointment.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress was spotted wearing an off-white dress with a pink scarf. Holding the baby on her left hand, she covered the little girl with an umbrella.

Watch the video below:

Before sharing the video, Poloo had posted a carousel of photos with her baby girl. Wearing a body-hugging white dress, she held the child in her arms and smiled at her.

Sharing the photos, she indicated that the girl was:

"My focus now ❤️‍🔥My Pledge to God 🫶My Princess 👸 in my mummy era💋."

See the photos of Akuapem Poloo's daughter below:

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's images with daughter

The photos and video shared by Akuapem Poloo garnered massive attention online. Many of her followers took to the comment section to ask about her flat tummy just after childbirth. Others also congratulated her. Below are some of the reactions.

i_am_lor_boaduwaa wondered about her tummy:

"How do you people have flat tummy right afte birth? Because me nho so koraaaa o."

genia_maah asked Poloo to share the secret to her post-partum body:

"@akuapem_poloo tell us the secret please."

iamnanaamamcblack could not believe a mother of two could have such a body:

"Mother of 2 and see flat tummy ❤️."

abenapremeh also talked about the flat tummy:

"@akuapem_poloo my tummy after giving birth is serious, I've tried almost everything."

andohlorinda described Poloo's tummy as incredible:

"Even after birth, with this tummy? Wow, you’re incredibly blessed!!"

anitaklodins congratulated her:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾 baby girl, motherhood looks good on you!"

Akuapem Poloo's baby shower with her family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo had shared an exciting video of how she celebrated her baby shower with her close friends and family.

In the video, they played games, participated in a TikTok challenge, took pictures and dined together like a big family.

The video melted many hearts, with many others talking about how beautiful she looked while pregnant.

