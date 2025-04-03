A video of Asamoah Gyan's 2011 plush Hummer at a mechanic shop has got Ghanaians talking

The over fourteen-year-old vehicle was spotted at the mechanic shop without two of its tyres in place

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some said there was nothing unusual about the car being fixed while others laughed over the footage

A vehicle belonging to Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has been spotted at a mechanic shop, igniting reactions from Ghanaians.

The 2011-registered Hummer, used by the former Black Stars captain during his prime, was seen in a workshop with two of its tyres not in place.

The over fourteen-year-old luxury SUV, once a symbol of the footballer’s lavish lifestyle, was seen parked among other vehicles, undergoing repairs and prompting discussions on the fleeting nature of material wealth, fame, and the realities of life.

Asamoah Gyan’s Hummer

It seemed to be one of his favourites among his fleet of cars. Asamoah was spotted at most events with the plush vehicle, often drawing attention to its sleek design.

The vehicle, a Hummer 2, with a customised registration number plate “B-JET 33-11” cost around $200,000 (approximately GH₵1.3 million at the time).

The current state of the vehicle is not as pristine as before, as it was spotted at a mechanic shop with two of its tyres not in place.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Asamoah Gyan's vehicle

Some fans of the footballer shared their thoughts on the state of the car and its history. Some expressed nostalgia, recalling how Gyan once flaunted the vehicle as a symbol of his success, while others speculated about why it was now at a mechanic’s shop.

Some were impressed that after fourteen years, the vehicle was still in good shape, despite needing some repair work.

@DansoFranklin1 wrote:

"Hummer dey produce US military armed Vehicles."

@RICHPAGEZ wrote:

"Hmm today who go buy Hummer."

@senyomotey wrote:

"Yesterday in Ashaiman."

@Callmejayben wrote:

"Which model anaa version."

@Kortyblade_64 wrote:

"If not for hardship why should someone like baby jet still use cars that he registered 15 years ago.. massa comom game boy saf want newly registered cars."

