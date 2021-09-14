Woman recreates Kim K's full-body leather outfit with bin bags; internet reacts

A local woman has social media users laughing after recreating a now-infamous Kim Kardashian outfit

The innovative lady rocked black rubbish bags and a silver cooking pot to share her rendition of the iconic look

Naturally, the pics had social media users laughing and they headed to the comments section to react

A picture of a local woman dressed like Kim Kardashian has social media users laughing. It seems like the SA lady was inspired by one of Kim K's more controversial outfits in which the celeb can be seen rocking black leather from head to toe - literally!

A local woman has recreated an iconic Kim Kardashian look using only rubbish bags. She really had SA laughing. Images: @RealMrumaDrive/Twitter

Hoping to recreate the look, the lady made do with what she had and designed an outfit from some less luxurious materials.

Heading online, @RealMrumaDrive shared the pics.

"Only in South Africa," he captioned the silly pictures.

Instead of black leather, her garments are made of black rubbish bags and instead of carrying a silver designer bag like Kim K, the local copycat carries a silver pot.

Social media users could absolutely not deal with the ridiculousness of the outfit. Check out some of the funny reactions below:

@Shimi_jim said:

"Mzansi don't take things serious."

@Viwe_Colo said:

"Kanye West made us do that."

@Nkola_Tsupa said:

"LMAO I love my country. Yaz iSouth Africa yi-meme."

@ketzah3 said:

"My country never disappoints."

@SbuMabura13 said:

"So cringe!!"

@Mulako_Jr said:

"Who is that person in the actual pic?"

Kim Kardashian steps out covered in unconventional head-to-toe leather suit

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the most fashionable women in the world and has shown she is not stopping any time soon.

The celebrity made another bold fashion statement on Saturday, September 11, as she arrived in New York donning a head-to-toe leather outfit that was assembled by Balenciaga, according to People.

The mother of four, who was in New York for the Met Gala that was held on Monday, was spotted getting out of an SUV showing off her great fashion sense that left many awestruck.

Her outfit included leather pants and top, a heavy trenchcoat, gloves, stiletto heel boots and head covering all the way to the back, leaving only a small hole for her ponytail.

The only thing in Kim's possession that was not black was her stunning shiny white handbag. The fashion guru was checking into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South. The 40-year-old shared stunning photos on her Instagram of her stunning outfit and captioned it with a knife emoji.

The outfit seemed to have not impressed many of her fans, who questioned why she wore it - with others referring to American Horror Story, as some claimed Kanye was behind it.

Here are a few reactions:

@andreahelfrichofficial said:

"Is anyone else getting major American Horror Story vibes?"

@caitlinallendrums said:

"Kim honey noo this is not American Horror Story."

@carlyjgate said:

"Not your best look."

@_amitweety_ said:

"Kim been around Kanye for a little too long."

@zaynluv29 said:

"Kanye has to be behind this ensemble."

@_nattruiz said:

"How are you breathing in this Cali heat?"

